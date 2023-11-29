Assistant Secretary James OBrien Discusses Secretarys Upcoming Travel to Belgium – McCreary County Record

Secretary of State Travels to Brussels for Important Ministerial Conference

In an effort to strengthen international alliances and discuss critical topics, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Brussels, Belgium. The purpose of his visit is to attend a ministerial conference where key issues pertaining to the Alliance, the Western Balkans, and Ukraine will be discussed.

Leading up to the conference, the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O’Brien, provided a preview of the upcoming event. O’Brien highlighted that one of the crucial discussions at the ministerial will be centered around the future of the Alliance. This includes deliberations on what will be announced at the highly anticipated Washington summit, scheduled for July.

A significant portion of the conference will be focused on the Western Balkans. The session aims to reaffirm the Alliance’s commitment to this region and address recent developments on the European Union’s enlargement process and the growth plan for the Western Balkans.

Moreover, a session with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, will take place during the conference. This session serves to reaffirm the Alliance’s support for Ukraine and discuss future preparations. The ongoing conflict and Russia’s presence in Ukraine will likely be key topics of discussion.

At the conclusion of the ministerial, Secretary Blinken will provide a press availability where he will unveil any deliverables and report on the conclusions reached during the conference. Additionally, he will engage in various meetings with important ministerial colleagues and have a session with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During a recent call, Secretary Blinken addressed several pressing issues raised by attendees. Topics of discussion included the situation in Kosovo and Serbia, the Netherlands election, Russia’s participation in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial, Turkey’s stance on Sweden’s accession to NATO, and the U.S.-Ukraine aid package.

Regarding the situation in Kosovo, the U.S. emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust security presence in the northern part of the country. The focus should also be on achieving political progress between both sides.

Furthermore, the U.S. expressed optimism about the proposed supplemental aid package for Ukraine, believing that there is ample support for its approval.

Lastly, Secretary Blinken refrained from providing any comments on deliberations regarding the next NATO secretary general, indicating that it is an ongoing internal process.

The Secretary of State’s visit to Brussels reflects the United States’ dedication to its alliances and global cooperation in addressing pressing international challenges. This ministerial conference serves as a platform for crucial discussions on the direction and future of the Alliance, as well as demonstrating ongoing support for Ukraine and the Western Balkans.