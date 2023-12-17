Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hospitalized with Broken Hip in Los Angeles

In a shocking turn of events, basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a broken hip. The 76-year-old Hall of Famer encountered this unfortunate incident while attending a concert, where he accidentally fell and injured himself.

Deborah Morales, Abdul-Jabbar’s longtime business partner, confirmed the news and shared that he will undergo surgery to address the injury. The Los Angeles Fire Department swiftly responded to the emergency and transported him to UCLA Hospital, where a team of medical professionals is providing him with the necessary care.

Abdul-Jabbar, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, had an illustrious career playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout the 1980s, he led his teams to a remarkable five NBA championships, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Additionally, Abdul-Jabbar held the NBA’s record for the highest all-time scorer for an astounding 39 years until LeBron James surpassed him earlier this year.

Beyond his on-court success, Abdul-Jabbar is celebrated for his social activism and authorship of numerous books. He has consistently used his platform to advocate for various important causes and shed light on issues affecting society. His unwavering commitment to making a positive impact has earned him a place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

News of Abdul-Jabbar’s hospitalization has caused a wave of concern among his supporters, with many taking to social media to express their well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery. Admirers from around the globe are joining together in sending positive thoughts and prayers for the basketball legend as he embarks on his road to recovery.

As the basketball community anxiously awaits updates on Abdul-Jabbar’s condition, the entire world remains hopeful for his swift recuperation. The McCreary County Record will continue to closely monitor his progress and provide updates to concerned readers.