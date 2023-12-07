Bigger iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro to be Launched in Spring – McCreary County Record

In Exciting News for Apple Fans, the tech giant is gearing up for major changes in 2024 with the launch of a larger iPad Air and an updated MacBook Air. According to reports, Apple is planning to release a 12.9-inch screen iPad Air, joining the existing 10.9-inch model and bridging the gap with the iPad Pro options.

Apple enthusiasts can expect these highly anticipated devices to hit the market in early 2024, as confirmed by Bloomberg’s respected Apple reporter, Mark Gurman. With the release date just around the corner, Apple aims to attract more customers and boost sales for both the iPad Air and MacBook Air.

Alongside the new devices, Apple will also introduce the third generation of its popular Apple Pencil, which is expected to be similar to the highly praised version released five years ago. Additionally, the company plans to unveil new and improved versions of its iPad Magic Keyboards, enhancing the overall user experience.

Moreover, Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro will mark a significant milestone for the tablet, representing the first major redesign since 2018. The tablet will adopt the flat-sided design language, which has received positive feedback since its introduction in the 10th generation iPad.

Excitement is building among Apple enthusiasts as the company prepares for these groundbreaking releases. With a larger iPad Air, an updated MacBook Air, a new generation Apple Pencil, and sleek iPad Magic Keyboards on the horizon, Apple enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to in 2024.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements from Apple as they continue to innovate and reshape the tech industry.