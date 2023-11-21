Black Friday 2023: Top Deals from McCreary County Record

Best Buy Reveals Exciting Deals for Black Friday 2023

McCreary County Record – November 15, 2023

The exhilarating Black Friday discounts are just around the corner, and Best Buy has officially revealed its highly anticipated deals for this year. With a wide range of items on sale, including popular electronics and gaming products, customers can expect to find great savings.

Video game enthusiasts will be pleased to discover discounted prices on various gaming items. The Nintendo Switch OLED – Super Smash Bros. Black Friday Bundle, which includes the console and a copy of the game, is available at a 16% discount for $349.99. Xbox controllers are also on sale, with prices slashed from $69.99 to $39.99.

Gamers in search of a new laptop will also find a treat in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. The OMEN 16, a gaming laptop featuring an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, is offered at a discounted price.

Best Buy is also catering to fans of PlayStation and Xbox. PlayStation 5 bundles, including the PS5 Slim Bundles with either Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, are priced at $499.99. Additionally, PD5 DualSense controllers are available at a discounted price of $49.99, significantly lower than the original price of $74.99. Xbox enthusiasts can enjoy Xbox Series X bundles with a free copy of Diablo IV, priced at $449.99, and discounted Xbox games.

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale extends beyond gaming, with attractive deals on TVs, including discounts ranging from 33% to 56% off. Apple products are also featured in the sale, with discounted iPads starting at $249.99, savings of up to $1000 on iPhones with trade-in, and MacBooks starting at $749.99. AirPods Max, the sought-after wireless headphones, are on sale for $449.99, down from $549.99.

Home audio enthusiasts are not left out, as Best Buy is offering deals on soundbars and home audio, featuring popular brands such as Sonos and Samsung. GoPro cameras, 4K UHD Blu-ray movies, and home and kitchen items are also included in the sale.

Customers eagerly awaiting the Black Friday extravaganza can take note: Best Buy’s sale begins on November 17 and continues until Cyber Monday on November 27. To cater to the holiday shopping rush, Best Buy will also have extended store hours starting from November 6.

Lastly, Best Buy has implemented a holiday shopping return policy. Customers can now return gifts purchased between October 27 and December 30 until January 13, ensuring stress-free holiday shopping.

Don’t miss out on these incredible Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Visit your nearest store or check out their website to make the most of the discounts and savings.