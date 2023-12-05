Decoding How Oil Companies Address Climate Change

Title: Oil Companies Make Surprise Presence at COP28, Raising Concerns Among Climate Activists

McCreary County Record – In an unexpected turn of events, oil companies have made a surprising appearance at the United Nations climate talks in COP28, despite their previous feeling of being unwelcome at such events. The conference, taking place in the United Arab Emirates, known for its substantial oil and gas production, has witnessed the prominent participation of large oil corporations, much to the dismay of climate activists.

One of the main attractions drawing attention at COP28 is the presence of the oil cartel OPEC, which has set up its own pavilion. Oil giants are playing a prominent role in the conference, a move that is raising eyebrows considering their well-documented advocacy for the use of substantial quantities of fossil fuels, vital for their profits.

While acknowledging the reality of climate change, the oil companies seem to be drifting away from aligning with the urgent calls of climate scientists to significantly reduce fossil fuel use. These experts emphasize that substantial reductions are crucial in order to mitigate the devastating effects of global warming.

Adding to the confusion, oil companies employ certain terms such as “low carbon” and “lower carbon” energy to describe their methods of oil and gas extraction and processing, which supposedly result in fewer emissions. However, it is essential to clarify that these phrases do not guarantee a carbon-free product, merely reducing emissions to a certain extent.

Moreover, oil companies often employ the term “abated” to describe emissions prevented from entering the atmosphere through methods like carbon capture and storage. However, critics highlight that this approach has had a poor track record of success, challenging the effectiveness of these measures.

Many oil companies express an ambition for “net zero” emissions, but critics argue that these pledges often only focus on reducing emissions from their own operations, neglecting the substantial emissions associated with the oil they sell. This oversight casts doubt on the sincerity of their commitment to combatting climate change.

Notably, fossil fuel companies often refer to oil and gas as “reliable and affordable energy,” dismissing the reliability and cost-effectiveness of renewable energy sources. This stance communities an inherent bias towards preserving the dominance of fossil fuels in the energy sector.

Despite claiming to be aligned with the Paris Agreement, oil companies’ positions at COP28 highlight a fundamental tension between addressing climate change and safeguarding their profits from the continued use of fossil fuels. In reality, truly meeting the goals of the agreement necessitates a significant reduction in the utilization of oil and gas.

The presence and language employed by oil companies at COP28 provide a stark reminder of the challenges faced when reconciling the urgent need to tackle climate change with the powerful interests of the oil industry.