Clark hailed as hero in triumphant welcome to Indy

McCreary County Record: Caitlin Clark Receives Warm Welcome at Indiana Fever

In a packed news conference at Gainbridge Coliseum, Caitlin Clark expressed excitement and gratitude as she was welcomed with open arms by the Indiana Fever. The No. 1 draft pick received a hero’s welcome from fans, with a 20-foot banner, billboards, and video displays of her in a sold-out No. 22 Fever jersey.

More than 6,000 people attended a draft party to celebrate Clark joining the team, highlighting the city’s love for basketball and the support of the organization. Clark, following in the footsteps of Aliyah Boston to Indianapolis, described the moment as a scripted end to her college career.

With a 13-27 record in 2023, the Fever secured the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive year. Clark praised the talent on the Fever roster, including Boston and veteran Erica Wheeler, and emphasized the championship pedigree of the team.

Fever GM Lin Dunn called drafting Clark a powerful moment and credited her parents and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder for their work with her. Clark, acknowledging the opportunity she has been given, described herself as lucky and grateful for the experience.

As Clark settles into her new role with the Fever, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the young star. Stay tuned for updates on Clark’s journey with the Indiana Fever on McCreary County Record.