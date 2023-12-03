Covid Inquiry: Eight Uncomfortable Questions Facing Boris Johnson

Title: Boris Johnson’s Expertise Questioned as He Faces Covid Inquiry

In a major development, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be appearing before the Covid inquiry next week, as his government’s response to the pandemic comes under intense scrutiny. Experts and ministers have expressed doubts about Johnson’s decision-making during the crucial first year of the pandemic, raising questions about whether he took Covid-19 seriously enough and if his response lacked urgency.

One of the primary concerns is whether a full lockdown could have been avoided if more decisive action had been taken earlier. Scientists have testified that the government’s response was not prompt enough and lacked the necessary level of urgency. The inquiry will delve into whether the less restrictive measures introduced in March 2020 were sufficient and whether lives could have been saved with a different approach.

Another key aspect that the inquiry will investigate is the level of dysfunction within the government during the crisis. Evidence has already shown bitter divisions and a “toxic” environment, raising concerns about whether this internal strife cost lives. The inquiry will seek to determine the extent to which internal conflicts affected decision-making and the effectiveness of the government’s response.

The handling of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme will also be examined. It has been revealed that key government scientists were not consulted and expressed concerns about increased transmission risks. This raises questions about Johnson’s approach and his reliance on scientific advice.

Furthermore, the inquiry will question why a “circuit breaker” lockdown was not implemented in September 2020. Despite rising Covid infections and advice from scientists, the government resisted this approach, prompting concerns about the decision-making process.

In December 2020, Johnson faced criticism for resisting calls for a lockdown, even after the identification of the more transmissible Alpha variant. This decision will also be put under the spotlight during the inquiry, as its impact on the spread of the virus is scrutinized.

Additionally, the inquiry will investigate whether decision-making was “colour blind” and whether the disproportionate impact of the virus and restrictions on ethnic minority groups was disregarded. This aspect highlights the importance of considering the socioeconomic and demographic disparities that have influenced the pandemic’s toll.

Finally, Johnson will be called upon to explain the government’s approach to schools. Evidence suggests a lack of coherence in decision-making and a failure to prioritize children’s welfare. This includes debates surrounding the closure and reopening of schools, as well as the provision of adequate support for remote learning.

As Boris Johnson prepares to face the Covid inquiry, the public eagerly awaits answers to these pressing questions. The inquiry’s findings will be crucial in assessing the government’s response to the pandemic and ensuring that valuable lessons are learned to prevent similar crises in the future.