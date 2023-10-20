Crucial NLCS Game Ends with Controversial Pitching Change: Diamondbacks Emerge Victorious – McCreary County Record

Title: “Marte’s Walk-off Single Saves Diamondbacks Season in NLCS Game 3”

In a crucial Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, Ketel Marte’s walk-off single turned the tide for the Arizona Diamondbacks, saving their season and providing relief for manager Torey Lovullo. The decision to remove rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the sixth inning was met with boos from the crowd, but Lovullo defended his strategy.

Pfaadt had been dominating on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out nine in 5 ⅔ shutout innings. However, Lovullo believed that a change was necessary, based on discussions with the coaching staff and their game plan. The move was met with backlash from the fans, but Lovullo remained resolute in his decision.

Despite the controversial pitching change, the Diamondbacks managed to tie the game with a shaky bullpen performance. That set the stage for Marte’s heroics in the ninth inning, as his timely single secured the victory for Arizona. Throughout the series, Marte emerged as the standout hitter for the Diamondbacks.

Another crucial contributor to the game was Tommy Pham, who delivered a leadoff single in the seventh inning. Pham’s hit ignited a game-tying rally, further showcasing the Diamondbacks’ resilience. This win holds significant importance for the team, as it revitalizes their hope in the series, especially with ace Zac Gallen set to pitch Game 5.

Confident in their abilities, the Diamondbacks firmly believe they possess the talent and skills required to compete against any team in the league. The thrilling victory in Game 3 has rejuvenated their spirits, and they are determined to continue fighting for their place in the NLCS.

As the season approaches its critical stage, the courage and determination shown by the Diamondbacks in Game 3 serve as a reminder of their potential to overcome adversity and achieve success. With their eyes firmly set on victory, the team remains resolute in their pursuit of the National League Championship.