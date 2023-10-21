Title: Controversial Decision by Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Sparks Debate in NLCS Game 3

In a surprising turn of events during Game 3 of the NLCS, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo made a controversial decision to pull pitcher Brandon Pfaadt. Despite an impressive performance by Pfaadt, with nine strikeouts and only 70 pitches thrown, Lovullo believed it was time to turn the game over to the bullpen.

The decision received a chorus of boos from the crowd at Chase Field. However, Lovullo did not shy away from the criticism, acknowledging that he even booed himself as he walked out onto the mound. He explained that every decision he makes is well thought out and planned, not solely based on analytics.

One of Lovullo’s primary reasons for pulling Pfaadt was to keep the bullpen engaged and give them some work in the game. Pfaadt had delivered an outstanding performance against the Phillies, recording seven strikeouts from swinging and five strikeouts with his impeccable sweeper pitch.

Lovullo’s plan involved replacing Pfaadt with lefty reliever Andrew Saalfrank after two turns through the Phillies’ order. According to Lovullo, he had originally intended to give Pfaadt around 18 hitters, plus or minus four. The manager defended his decision by stating that the bullpen provided a significant advantage against the Phillies’ strong hitters.

Lovullo emphasized the importance of having a game plan and a road map when making critical decisions, especially against a potent offense like the Phillies. While he acknowledges the backlash, Lovullo remains confident in his decision, believing that it was the right move to secure a victory for the Diamondbacks.

The NLCS is an intense battle between two powerhouse teams, and every decision becomes crucial in determining the series outcome. Lovullo’s decision to pull Pfaadt has certainly stirred up a significant amount of debate among fans and experts alike. It remains to be seen whether this decision will pay off in the long run for the Diamondbacks.

As the NLCS continues, Lovullo’s next moves will be closely scrutinized. Will this decision to involve the bullpen early in the game prove to be a turning point for the Diamondbacks, or will it be a source of regret? The McCreary County Record will continue to provide updates on this unfolding story as we eagerly await the outcome of Game 3 and the rest of the series.