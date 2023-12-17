Doctors Account of Abuse Suffered by Freed Hamas Hostages – McCreary County Record

Title: Mass Hostage Release Sheds Light on Horrific Conditions in Gaza

In a recent deadly raid, Hamas terrorists kidnapped around 100 Israeli hostages, targeting innocent civilians in a shocking act of violence. However, there is a glimmer of hope as these hostages have now been released and are receiving medical treatment at the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital.

Many of the freed hostages are suffering from serious physical injuries and medical issues as a result of their traumatic ordeal. Some victims unfortunately have no home to return to, as their residences were destroyed during the constant Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has caused widespread destruction and severe hunger in the region.

Dr. Itai Pessach, a healthcare professional at the hospital, has stated that both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza are showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the ongoing conflict. It is clear that the mental well-being of the affected individuals must also be addressed alongside their physical injuries.

Television footage showing the freed hostages may have been misleading to the public, as it failed to capture the true extent of their physical injuries. Upon examination, signs of branding, handcuffing, and sexual abuse were discovered among the survivors, shedding light on the horrifying conditions they endured during their captivity.

The psychological torment inflicted on the hostages has left deep scars. They were subjected to cruel tactics, such as being falsely told that Israel no longer exists, as a means to break their spirits. Additionally, some family members were forcibly separated and later reunited, knowing this would inflict further emotional trauma.

Due to the unprecedented nature of this mass hostage release, the hospital had to swiftly implement a specialized protocol to cater to the unique needs of the returning hostages. Their physical and mental rehabilitation will be a challenging and ongoing process.

For those seeking a comprehensive understanding of this harrowing ordeal, “60 Minutes” on CBS and Paramount+ will be airing the full story. This in-depth coverage will shed further light on the atrocities suffered by these hostages and the urgent need for international attention and support.

The release of these hostages offers a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. It serves as a solemn reminder of the urgent need for peace and stability in the region, as countless innocent lives continue to suffer the devastating consequences of violence and political turmoil.