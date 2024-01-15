Experts Say Nikki Haleys 2024 Campaign Gains Popularity Despite Recent Setbacks

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has been gaining momentum in the 2024 Republican primary race, but recent controversies and missteps have raised concerns about her campaign’s viability. Haley’s initial failure to acknowledge slavery as a cause of the Civil War, along with remarks about New Hampshire voters and Iowa caucuses, have attracted negative attention. Additionally, her criticism of former President Donald Trump has sparked scrutiny from both voters and rival candidate Ron DeSantis.

During a recent debate, DeSantis seized the opportunity to call out Haley for her mistakes, further diminishing her standing in the race. However, it remains unclear whether these controversies are significantly impacting her position, as many voters admit to not closely following the primary debates. Nevertheless, other challengers like Chris Christie have capitalized on Haley’s missteps to criticize her.

Despite these setbacks, Haley and DeSantis have emerged as the most prominent alternatives to frontrunner Donald Trump. Despite her recent troubles, Trump continues to lead in the polls. The controversies have undoubtedly slowed down Haley’s momentum as a Trump challenger, but Republican strategists believe they may not ultimately be campaign-ending moments for her. Nonetheless, these incidents have given some voters pause in considering their support for Haley.

In an effort to move past these controversies, Haley has been actively trying to regain positive feedback from potential voters during campaign events. She remains hopeful that her actions and messages will resonate with them and demonstrate her ability to overcome these stumble. Only time will tell if Haley’s efforts to distance herself from these controversies will be successful, or if they will continue to cast a shadow on her campaign.