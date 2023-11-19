Title: Helsinki Closes Border Crossings with Russia Amid Concerns Over Undocumented Migration

Helsinki, Finland – In an attempt to control the influx of undocumented migrants and refugees into Finland, the Helsinki government has made the decision to shut down four out of the country’s nine border crossings with Russia. The move has sparked concerns among residents, many of whom have family members residing across the border, as it will now become more difficult for them to visit and care for their loved ones.

As news about the border closures spread, hundreds of protestors, including Russians living in Finland and dual-nationals, gathered outside the parliament building in Helsinki to express their opposition. The passionate crowd chanted “open the borders,” highlighting their fears of a new “Iron Curtain” and the potential isolation from their families.

Among the concerned residents are those who hold dual-nationality and worry about being cut off from their elderly parents in Russia. They lamented the long and expensive journey they would now have to undertake to visit their loved ones through the remaining open crossing points in Finland’s north.

While the protestors understand Finland’s need to secure its borders, they assert that these closures will not effectively prevent undocumented migration. They argue that those determined to enter the country will simply find alternate routes, rendering this strategy ineffective.

In support of their claims, the border guards in the southeastern district reported a significant decline in asylum claims since the border closures came into effect. On Friday, there were 176 asylum-seekers, and that number dwindled to just two on Saturday.

The Finland-Russia land border, stretching 1,340 kilometers and serving as the external frontier of the European Union, passes through diverse terrains, including thick forests and the rugged Arctic landscape. Helsinki authorities have accused Moscow of directing migrants towards these particular border crossings as a response to Finland’s strengthened defense ties with the United States. However, the Kremlin has vehemently denied these allegations.

As the debate over border controls and undocumented migration intensifies, the impact of these closures on families and the effectiveness of deterring undocumented migration remains uncertain. The Helsinki government hopes that these measures will help address their concerns, but the long-term implications of this decision continue to be a subject of speculation.

