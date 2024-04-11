Former football star OJ Simpson acquitted of murder dies at 76

Former football star and controversial figure O.J. Simpson has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. The news of his death has shocked many, as Simpson had previously posted a video in May 2023 stating that he believed he had beaten the disease. However, reports emerged in February 2024 that he was undergoing treatment again.

Simpson, who was surrounded by his children and grandchildren at the time of his passing, was known as “The Juice” during his successful career as a football player, sportscaster, actor, and corporate spokesman. His life took a dramatic turn in 1994 when he was accused of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, leading to his infamous trial that ended in acquittal.

In 2007, Simpson was convicted of robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas after trying to recover stolen sports memorabilia. He served nine years in prison before being granted parole in 2017. Since his release, Simpson had been focusing on golf, spending time with friends, and sharing regular updates on social media.

Despite the controversies that surrounded him, Simpson expressed gratitude for the life he had led in a letter read by his attorneys during the infamous Bronco chase. His death marks the end of a tumultuous and often tumultuous life, leaving behind a complicated legacy that has divided public opinion. The news of his passing has sparked discussions about his life, his achievements, and the impact he had on the world of sports and entertainment.