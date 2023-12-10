Fortnite Players Criticize Epic Games for Expensive Car Skins: McCreary County Record

Title: Fortnite Players Angry at the Steep Prices of Car Skins in Rocket Racing Collaboration

In an unexpected turn of events, the popular game Fortnite has stirred up controversy among its dedicated player base with the recent introduction of Rocket Racing, a collaborative endeavor with Rocket League. While the new racing game mode has garnered positive attention, players are now expressing their frustration over the exorbitant prices of car skin cosmetics added to the Item Shop.

The release of Season OG, Eminem, and the LEGO Fortnite crossover had already broken player count records, showcasing the continued success of the game. However, the hype surrounding Rocket Racing quickly took a hit as players examined the prices of the newly added cosmetic bundles.

Criticism has been mounting against Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, as fans voiced their dissatisfaction on social media platforms, railing against the price tags attached to the car skins. Prices for these digital car modifications range from a staggering 2,500 to 4,000 V-Bucks, equivalent to $20 to $40 in real-world currency. One Twitter user, HYPEX, garnered significant attention with a post criticizing the high prices, which amassed over 27 thousand likes and garnered more than 1000 comments.

Disgruntled fans are describing the prices as a scam, comparing them to the cost of other in-game items. Many took to social media platforms to express their frustration with the perceived greediness of Epic Games, questioning the value for money and the fairness of the pricing strategy.

Amidst the uproar, Epic Games did emphasize the additional features bundled with the car cosmetic packs. Each bundle offers players a wide range of customizable options such as body skins, colors, and decals. Despite these extra features, players argue that the price range remains unjustifiably high.

Given the global popularity of Fortnite and its massive player base, it will be interesting to see how Epic Games responds to this backlash. Will they reconsider their pricing strategy, or hold their ground against the complaints?

Nonetheless, there is a silver lining amidst the dissatisfaction. To appease fans, Epic Games also released the Rocket Racing mode for free, allowing players to indulge in the newly introduced racing game without spending a dime. This gesture might help alleviate some of the backlash, but the pricing controversy surrounding the costly car skin cosmetics still lingers.

As the Fortnite community awaits further updates and decisions from Epic Games, one thing remains certain – the high prices of Rocket Racing car skins have sparked a fiery debate among furious players, igniting a passionate discussion on the value of in-game cosmetic items.