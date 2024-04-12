Gun groups criticize Biden administration for new ATF rule: Weaponizing every tool

Second Amendment advocates are up in arms over a new rule from the Biden administration that requires additional background checks on gun buyers outside of traditional stores. The National Association for Gun Rights claims that the rule will effectively outlaw private sales between individuals and ultimately lead to Universal Gun Registration.

Other organizations such as the Second Amendment Institute and Gun Owners of America have also expressed concerns about the rule, citing infringement on law-abiding citizens’ rights and unnecessary burdens. The founder of the Second Amendment Foundation accused the Biden administration of waging war on guns and bypassing Congress to create new laws.

The National Rifle Association and National Shooting Sports Foundation have vowed to challenge the rule in court. However, the Biden administration defends the rule as a necessary measure to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons. They are urging Congress to pass universal background checks legislation.

The rule, which was finalized this week, now requires anyone selling firearms predominantly to earn a profit to be federally licensed and conduct background checks regardless of the location of the sale. Administration officials are confident that the rule will withstand lawsuits from gun rights groups.

This controversial rule has sparked a heated debate between gun rights advocates and supporters of stricter gun control measures. As the battle over the Second Amendment continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this rule will impact the future of gun sales in the United States.