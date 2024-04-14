Heidi Gardner Loses It On ‘SNL’ In Hilarious ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Spoof

In a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, cast members completely broke character during a hilarious Beavis & Butt-Head parody sketch. The sketch featured Heidi Gardner playing a NewsNation journalist holding a town hall about artificial intelligence, with Kenan Thompson portraying an MIT professor.

The audience erupted into laughter as Ryan Gosling appeared wearing Beavis’ signature look, causing Thompson’s character to be hilariously distracted. Gardner also couldn’t keep a straight face as she tried to address the “Beavis” audience member, and Mikey Day’s portrayal of Butt-Head made her completely lose it, needing time to recover.

Despite the cast members struggling to stay in character, the audience cheered Gardner on as she battled with laughter throughout the sketch. The Beavis and Butt-Head lookalikes added to the chaos, further distracting Thompson’s character with their cartoon-like behavior.

The sketch ended with a teaser for the next segment involving gentlemen from Texas who had lost their jobs to A.I., along with characters resembling Mike Judge’s other animated show, King of the Hill. Beavis and Butt-Head originally premiered on MTV in 1993 and were recently revived in 2022 on Paramount+.

Fans of the classic MTV show were delighted to see the iconic duo brought back to life on SNL, and the cast’s inability to keep a straight face only added to the comedic chaos. The sketch was a lighthearted and entertaining moment in an episode filled with laughter and surprises.