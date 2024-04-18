Hezbollah launches missiles and drones at northern Israel

Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Attack on Israeli Military Facility

In a recent escalation of violence in the Middle East, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli military facility in northern Israel. The attack resulted in at least 14 Israeli soldiers being injured. Hezbollah stated that the attack was carried out in retaliation for Israeli strikes that had killed members of the group.

In response to the attack, the Israeli military launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in eastern Lebanon. These strikes came after previous Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, which had resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a Hezbollah field commander.

The tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have been escalating for more than six months, with both sides exchanging fire and causing concern in the region. These concerns were further heightened after Iran launched a series of attacks on Israel using drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United States President Joe Biden stated that Washington would not participate in any Israeli counteroffensive against Iran. This statement comes as a reminder of the delicate balance of power in the region and the potential for further escalation between the involved parties.

The situation in the Middle East remains tense as both Hezbollah and Israel continue to engage in conflict, with the possibility of further violence looming on the horizon. The international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation of tensions and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.