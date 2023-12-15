Houthi-launched Attack Strikes Cargo Ship in Red Sea – McCreary County Record

Title: Shipping Companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Pause Red Sea Journeys Following Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

Date: [Insert Date]

Word Count: [Insert Word Count]

[Insert McCreary County Record] – In the wake of a series of attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Danish shipping company Maersk and German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd have made the decision to halt all journeys through the Red Sea. This move is aimed at safeguarding their vessels and crew members until further notice.

The attacks, believed to be perpetrated by Houthi rebels, have resulted in considerable damage to two Liberian-flagged ships. The first vessel, Al-Jasrah, was hit by what is suspected to be a drone-launched projectile. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but a fire broke out and a container fell overboard as a result of the impact. Private intelligence firm Ambrey confirmed the incident occurred north of the Yemeni coastal city of al-Makha.

In a separate attack, two ballistic missiles were launched, causing a fire onboard the MSC Palatium III. These incidents have prompted Maersk to announce an immediate pause on all vessel journeys passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Hapag-Lloyd similarly decided to suspend sailings through the Red Sea until December 18.

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, specifically mentioning the missile launch but failing to acknowledge the incident involving Al-Jasrah. It should be noted that both targeted ships were en route to Saudi Arabia, contrary to the Houthis’ false claim that they were heading to Israel.

The United States’ National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, accused Iran of providing support to the Houthi rebels and emphasized that these attacks posed a threat to the free movement of vessels in the Red Sea. Consequentially, insurance costs for ships transiting the area have surged due to heightened risks.

To counter these threats, warships from the United States, France, and Britain have commenced patrols in the area to ensure the safety of commercial shipping. Their presence aims to deter any further attacks and maintain the security of this vital maritime route.

As Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd take precautionary measures to safeguard their operations, the impact of these attacks on global shipping remains a cause for concern. The shipping industry will closely monitor the situation, insurance costs may continue to rise, and the need for heightened security measures will likely persist until the threat is effectively addressed.

[Insert McCreary County Record] will continue to provide updates on this developing story.