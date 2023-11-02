Houthi Rebels Claim Attacks on Israel, Bringing Iran Closer to Hamas Conflict

Title: Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Claim Missile and Drone Attacks on Israel, Drawing Iran Deeper into Israel-Hamas Conflict

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza took an unexpected turn when Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Israel. This development has further drawn their primary sponsor, Iran, into the already volatile situation.

Israel’s fighter jets and advanced Arrow missile defense system successfully intercepted and shot down the incoming fire. These attacks marked a rare reported in-combat use of the Arrow missile defense system, indicating the seriousness of the threat.

According to a subsequent military statement by the Houthis, they claimed responsibility for three attacks on Israel. While there were no reports of any infiltrations into Israeli territory, an air raid siren alarm was triggered in the city of Eilat.

The specific weapons used in the attacks have yet to be identified. However, the involvement of the Arrow missile defense system suggests that at least one of the projectiles was a ballistic missile. This highlights the increasing sophistication of the weapons arsenal possessed by the Houthi rebels.

It is worth noting that the timing of these attacks coincides with recent clashes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, which resulted in the death of four Saudi soldiers. This further underscores the geopolitical implications of the Houthi rebels’ actions.

Iran, the main sponsor of the Houthi rebels, has consistently denied arming them. However, damning evidence has emerged, indicating weapons transfers from Iran to the Yemeni militia. This has fueled suspicions that the recent attacks on Israel were executed with Iranian support.

In fact, the Houthis’ declaration of responsibility for the attacks has pulled Iran even deeper into the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Iran’s mission to the United Nations warned that allied militias, like the Houthis, could expand their operations against Israel. This statement raises concerns about the potential for further escalation in the region.

As the situation evolves, it is clear that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is no longer confined to Gaza. With Yemen’s Houthi rebels now actively engaging Israel, and with Iran’s deepening involvement, the geopolitical landscape is becoming increasingly complex and volatile.

The presence of the troop-and-aircraft-carrying USS Bataan and other US vessels in the Red Sea further signifies the international community’s concern about the growing regional tensions. The world will be closely watching for any developments that could have far-reaching implications for stability in the Middle East.

