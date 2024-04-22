‘Infiltrators’: Modi accused of anti-Muslim hate speech amid India election – McCreary County Record

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing backlash for his recent comments targeting Muslims in an election rally in Rajasthan. During the rally, Modi equated Muslims to “infiltrators” and accused the opposition of planning to distribute the country’s wealth among those who have more children, a statement widely interpreted as anti-Muslim.

These comments have sparked outrage among local poll officials, with calls for Modi’s election campaign to be suspended and for his arrest. Analysts believe that Modi’s rhetoric marks a shift in his campaign strategy, focusing on divisive language that targets Muslims.

The Muslim community in India is expressing fear and concern over the implications of Modi’s remarks, with worries about potential hate-fuelled violence against them. Critics argue that Modi’s comments only serve to perpetuate negative stereotypes about Muslims and further divide Indian society along religious lines.

In response to the criticism, BJP spokespersons have defended Modi’s comments, claiming that they are being misinterpreted and are actually directed at foreign nationals illegally present in India, not Indian Muslims. However, the opposition and political commentators see Modi’s speech as a deliberate attempt to distract the public and create a scapegoat for political gains.

The controversy surrounding Modi’s comments has reignited debates about the dangers of portraying Muslims in a negative light and instilling fear among different communities in India. As the country heads into election season, these divisive comments are likely to remain a point of contention among voters and political observers alike.