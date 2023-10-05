Injured Lionel Messi Unlikely to Play in Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Match

Title: Lionel Messi’s Absence Disappoints Fans at Sold-Out Chicago Match

Subtitle: Chicago Fire’s Match against Inter Miami CF Breaks Attendance Record

Chicago, IL – World Cup champion Lionel Messi’s absence from the lineup at a sold-out match between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field in Chicago left fans disappointed. The match quickly sold over 61,000 tickets, breaking a team record, as eager fans hoped to see the renowned player in action.

Messi had been sidelined due to an injury sustained on September 20 and has since been listed as “day to day” in his recovery process. Despite hopes for his participation in the game, it remains uncertain whether he will make an appearance.

As anticipation grew, Soldier Field’s upper decks were opened to accommodate the surge in ticket sales and allow more fans to experience the match. However, the Chicago Fire acknowledged the disappointment caused by Messi’s absence and offered incentives for affected fans. These incentives include account credits for next season’s memberships or single-game buyers.

Many fans expressed their disappointment, particularly those who had purchased tickets explicitly with the intent of witnessing Messi’s skills on the field. Among them was 17-year-old high school soccer player Josh Ocampo, who had hoped to catch a glimpse of his idol despite the setback.

While some supporters, like Ocampo, maintained their excitement and were still planning on attending the match, others, such as John Spiggos, were unable to utilize their tickets and expressed their frustration about the situation.

Ahead of the highly anticipated game, speculation swirled among fans and analysts that Messi might still make a surprise appearance. However, the uncertainty surrounding his availability ultimately left the audience wondering whether they would see the iconic player in action.

Although some fans were willing to absorb the disappointment and continue supporting their team, attending the match despite Messi’s absence, the financial implications were significant. The costs of tickets were substantial, with people like Russell Standridge’s mother, who paid over $1,400, realizing the financial sacrifice associated with attending such sporting events.

Chicago’s match against Inter Miami CF, regarded as one of the most anticipated games of the season, broke attendance records for the Chicago Fire. While Lionel Messi’s absence left fans yearning for his presence on the field, they remained hopeful that future events would provide the opportunity to see the legendary player in action.