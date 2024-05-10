iPad Pros M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

The latest benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have been revealed, showcasing the impressive performance of Apple’s second-generation 3-nanometer chips. According to data from Geekbench, the 10-core variant of the M4 chip achieved an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks.

In comparison to previous generation chips, the M4 chip outperformed the M3 Max MacBook Pro in single-core performance and was on par with the M2 Max in multi-core performance. The improvements in performance were evident when compared to prior chips like the M2, M3, and M3 Max, with the M4 showing significant increases in both single-core and multi-core performance.

Specifically, the M4 chip demonstrated a 46 percent increase in single-core performance and a 55 percent increase in multi-core performance compared to the M2 chip found in the previous version of the iPad Pro. These impressive results highlight the advancements made by Apple in their chip technology.

Looking ahead, Apple has announced plans to utilize the M4 chip family across all its products by 2024 and 2025, with the first M4 Macs expected to be launched later this year. This shift towards the new M4 chips signifies a commitment to continued innovation and improved performance across Apple’s product lineup. Stay tuned for further updates on the release of the M4-powered devices.