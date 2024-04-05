Iran pledges to retaliate against Israeli strike on consulate – The Associated Press

Tensions Escalate Between Iran and Israel Following Airstrike

The recent airstrike that targeted the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria, resulting in the deaths of seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, including two generals, has sparked a warning from the commander of the Guard against Israel. The strike is believed to have been carried out by Israel, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

This incident comes at a time when Israel is engaged in conflict with Hamas in Gaza, with Iran supporting Hamas as well as other proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Thousands gathered in Tehran for a funeral procession for the slain Guard members, chanting anti-Israel and anti-American slogans.

Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the Revolutionary Guard, vowed that Iran will retaliate against the Zionist regime and stated that the collapse of Israel is possible with God’s grace. It remains uncertain whether Iran will respond directly or through its proxies in the region.

In addition to the Iranian casualties, the strike on the diplomatic compound also resulted in the deaths of four Syrians and a Hezbollah member. The public funeral for the slain Guard members coincided with Quds Day, a traditional Iranian event in support of the Palestinians, held on the last Friday of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

As tensions continue to rise between Iran and Israel, the international community is watching closely to see how the situation will unfold and what potential impacts it may have on the region. Stay tuned to McCreary County Record for the latest updates on this developing story.