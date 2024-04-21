Israeli Weapon Destroys Iranian Air Defenses Without Detection, Officials Confirm

The Israeli airstrike, which occurred on Friday, targeted the S-300 antiaircraft system at a military base in Isfahan, according to satellite imagery. It is unclear what type of weapon was used in the strike, but it likely involved aerial drones and a missile fired from a warplane. The missile was specifically designed to evade Iran’s radar defenses, signaling a new level of sophistication in Israel’s attacks.

The use of drones and missiles in the attack was intended to send a clear message to Iran and hopefully put an end to the cycle of reprisals between the two countries. This attack is just the latest incident in a long-running shadow war between Iran and Israel, with both sides engaging in covert operations to undermine each other’s military capabilities.

While tensions between the two countries remain high, officials from both sides have chosen to remain silent on the attack in an effort to de-escalate the situation and prevent a broader regional war. The strike serves as a reminder of the ongoing conflict in the region and the potential for further escalation if diplomatic efforts fail to find a resolution.