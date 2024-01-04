Israel’s Supreme Courts groundbreaking new ruling on reasonableness, explained – McCreary County Record

Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Legislation, Shifting Power Dynamics in Democracy

In a landmark decision, Israel’s Supreme Court has overturned a key piece of legislation proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition. This move holds profound implications for the balance of power within the country’s democracy. The legislation, aimed at overhauling the judiciary and placing it under the Prime Minister’s control, faced significant opposition, resulting in mass protests that successfully hindered most of the proposed changes.

The Court’s ruling signifies its newfound authority to overturn Basic Laws. This power had previously remained unused, but the Court justified its decision by emphasizing that the law constituted a threat to Israeli democracy. This decision adds an unexpected twist to the country’s political landscape.

Under the legislation, the Court’s ability to overturn government decisions deemed “extremely unreasonable” was effectively eliminated. This mechanism had acted as a safeguard against executive misconduct. The Court’s ruling, unpopular within the government, has not been fully accepted, raising the possibility of a constitutional crisis if the government refuses to recognize the Court’s authority.

However, amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, the domestic reaction to the Court’s ruling has been relatively muted. The ruling itself would typically have triggered a major political crisis during peacetime. Nevertheless, the ongoing conflict has diverted attention, dampening the potential explosive reaction.

With the government’s poll numbers declining, it is seemingly less inclined to provoke a confrontation with the Supreme Court. The ruling’s unpopularity and the government’s current focus on the war with Hamas make it less likely for the issue to be forcefully pursued at this time.

The future course of Israeli politics, in conjunction with the ongoing war, will significantly impact whether the government continues its assault on the judiciary. As it stands, the Supreme Court’s decision represents a crucial development in the ongoing struggle over Israeli democracy. Its repercussions are expected to resonate significantly, influencing the future trajectory of the nation.