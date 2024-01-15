Jedd Fisch assumes coaching position at Washington – McCreary County Record

Jedd Fisch Leaves University of Arizona to Join University of Washington as Head Coach

Tucson, AZ – In a surprising turn of events, Jedd Fisch, the head coach of the University of Arizona football team, has accepted an offer to become the head coach at the University of Washington. Fisch’s departure comes after leading the UA to its first 10-win season in a decade and a Valero Alamo Bowl victory.

The seven-year deal that Fisch has signed with Washington is reportedly worth a whopping $7.75 million per year. This significant increase in salary may have played a role in Fisch’s decision, as the UA had offered him a five-year contract extension worth $5.1 million per year. Furthermore, Fisch’s buyout at Arizona is set at a hefty $5.5 million.

Fisch’s appointment at Washington comes as he replaces Kalen DeBoer, who left the university to coach at Alabama. The departure of DeBoer, combined with Fisch’s successful tenure at the UA, made him an attractive choice for Washington’s athletic department.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke expressed gratitude for Fisch’s contributions to the program and confirmed that the search for a new head coach is already underway. Fisch, in turn, expressed his love for the UA and the community but admitted that leaving was a difficult decision.

The contract signing between Fisch and Washington took place at Fisch’s home in Tucson, as seen in a video posted by Washington’s athletic director. The footage showcased the excitement and anticipation surrounding Fisch’s new chapter.

The news of Fisch’s departure has not been well-received by some current players and recruits, who expressed their disappointment on social media. Fisch’s exit may also have a significant impact on Arizona’s roster and national standing, as he had shown promise in his three seasons with the team, achieving a 16-21 overall record, including the milestone 10-win season in 2023.

It is worth noting that Fisch’s move to Washington marks the first time since 1986 that an Arizona coach has left without being fired. Fisch’s previous experience as the quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots contributed to his appeal for Washington.

Fisch joined the UA in December 2020 after the departure of former coach Kevin Sumlin, aiming to build and improve the program. The university’s financial crisis made it challenging to match Washington’s lucrative offer, ultimately swaying Fisch’s decision to leave.

The University of Arizona now faces the task of finding its seventh head coach since 2000, as it looks to navigate through this unexpected turn of events and maintain its standing in college football.