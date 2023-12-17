Jets Prepare to Activate Aaron Rodgers as QB Option Ahead of Deadline – McCreary County Record

Title: Aaron Rodgers’ Potential Return Weighed as Jets Near Playoff Elimination

Aaron Rodgers, the standout quarterback for the New York Jets, has made impressive strides in his recovery from Achilles surgery, surpassing expectations in just over three months. The Jets now face a crucial decision as they approach the deadline for activating Rodgers from injured reserve, even if he doesn’t play a single game this season.

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Rodgers himself has expressed reservations about returning to the field if the Jets are already out of playoff contention. If the Jets fail to win against the Dolphins this Sunday, their 5-8 record will officially eliminate them from the playoff race.

Coming up will mark the culmination of Rodgers’ 21-day practice window, setting the stage for the Jets to make a definitive choice regarding his return. Currently, the odds of the Jets making the postseason stand at less than 1%, making it highly likely that Rodgers will be activated but kept inactive for the remaining three games of the season.

Although Rodgers has not yet been cleared for contact and has not participated in full 11-on-11 drills, the quarterback’s progress in rehabilitation has been encouraging. However, the precise extent of his recovery remains unclear, casting doubt on his chances of returning in time to salvage the Jets’ season.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his return this season, Rodgers’ rehabilitation progress serves as a glimmer of hope for Jets fans. Should the team decide to activate him, it would demonstrate their faith in his ability and serve to inspire fans as they prepare for the future.

With the deadline nearing and the Jets’ playoff odds dwindling, all eyes are on the franchise’s decision-makers. The outcome of this crucial choice not only affects the potential return of Aaron Rodgers, but it could also shape the team’s direction heading into the next season.