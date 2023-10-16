Justin Fields injured in Bears 19-13 loss: McCreary County Record

Title: Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Injured, Uncertain for Upcoming Games

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a right-hand injury during their recent 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving his future on the field uncertain. While the extent of the injury and the timeline for his return remain unknown, initial X-rays revealed no fractures. However, Fields is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.

The injury occurred when Fields dislocated his thumb while attempting to play through the pain. His attempts to grip the football became increasingly difficult, forcing him to exit the game. The incident was a result of a sack by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, which caused Fields to awkwardly fall on his right arm.

Despite the setback, Fields made some contributions before leaving the game. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 58 yards but was intercepted once. The rookie’s performance was cut short, paving the way for fellow rookie Tyson Bagent to take over.

However, Bagent’s debut was far from smooth. He swiftly fumbled the ball, leading to a Vikings touchdown. Although he managed to redeem himself with a touchdown drive later in the game, he ultimately threw a critical interception during the potential game-winning drive. Bagent ended the day with 10-of-14 completions for 83 yards and the aforementioned interception.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus commended Bagent’s efforts and expressed confidence in his abilities as a backup quarterback. Eberflus also assured fans that the team has a contingency plan in place in case Fields’ injury sidelines him for an extended period.

The results of Fields’ MRI will be crucial in determining the team’s next move. The Bears will thoroughly evaluate the quarterback situation before making any decisions about the offense’s identity going forward. While Bagent may be the only Division II quarterback on an NFL roster at present, he believes in his potential and remains prepared to step up if needed for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

