Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry’s Stepfather, Speaks Out About Actor’s Death

Keith Morrison, stepfather of the late actor Matthew Perry, broke his silence on Tuesday, exactly one month after Perry’s untimely death. Speaking exclusively to The McCreary County Record, Morrison encouraged friends, fans, and supporters to honor Perry’s memory by donating to the Matthew Perry Foundation on Giving Tuesday.

The foundation, established by Perry, aims to carry on his steadfast commitment to assisting individuals grappling with addiction. Despite facing his own battles with substance abuse, Perry never shied away from openly discussing his struggles. In his memoir, the acclaimed actor shed light on his personal journey, providing hope and inspiration to countless others fighting similar demons.

While the cause of Perry’s death remains under investigation, the star’s loved ones are determined to continue his legacy of supporting those in need. The Matthew Perry Foundation serves as a beacon of hope, ensuring that individuals seeking help with addiction find the resources they desperately require.

Close friend and Perry’s former “Friends” co-star, Jennifer Aniston, also lent her support to the foundation. Aniston, who shared a deep bond with Perry, publicly mourned his passing through a heartfelt tribute. Expressing her profound grief and immense love for him, she implored fans to honor his memory by contributing to the foundation on the philanthropic holiday, Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday has become a global movement aimed at promoting generosity and charitable giving. It takes place immediately after Thanksgiving, following the well-known shopping sprees of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In light of Perry’s passionate endeavors, his loved ones hope to raise substantial funds on this day of generosity, furthering the foundation’s mission to help countless individuals on their path to recovery.

Perry’s impact extended far beyond his on-screen persona. Alongside his epitomizing portrayal of the beloved Chandler Bing on “Friends,” Perry managed to touch lives and initiate important conversations about addiction. His bravery in sharing his personal struggles proved instrumental in breaking down stigma and fostering a more compassionate understanding of addiction.

As Perry’s family, friends, and fans grieve his loss, their united efforts to support the Matthew Perry Foundation on Giving Tuesday serve as a powerful tribute to his compassionate spirit. Through their generous donations, they hope to honor Perry’s invaluable contributions to the fight against addiction, ensuring his efforts resonate for years to come.

