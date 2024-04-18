Lakers coach Darvin Ham dismisses idea that team should have thrown first play-in game

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a spot in the playoffs after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in a thrilling play-in tournament game on Tuesday night. The win sets up an opening-round series with the Denver Nuggets, whom Lakers assistant coach Darvin Ham never considered intentionally losing to avoid.

Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on impressive performances in the game, leading their team to victory. On the Pelicans’ side, star player Zion Williamson scored an impressive 40 points but unfortunately sustained a leg injury late in the game, ruling him out of the play-in game against the Kings.

Looking ahead, the Lakers are now gearing up to face the defending champion Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is set for Saturday night at Ball Arena, where LeBron James acknowledged the Nuggets as a strong team with high-level players, a closer, and a great coach.

Despite the talk in the sports world about potential strategies, the Lakers remained focused on the task at hand and managed to secure their spot in the playoffs. Fans can expect an intense and competitive series between the Lakers and the Nuggets as both teams battle it out for a chance to advance in the playoffs. Stay tuned to see how this exciting matchup unfolds.