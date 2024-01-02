LG unveils its new 4K laser projector as a sleek art piece

LG recently unveiled its latest innovation in the world of projectors – the CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB), a sleek and portable laser projector. Weighing just 3.28 pounds and measuring 135mm square on one side and 80mm wide at the front, this projector is designed to be easily transportable while still delivering impressive performance.

The CineBeam Qube comes packed with useful features, including HDMI eARC and USB-C ports, allowing users to connect it to a variety of devices. Additionally, it boasts a 3W built-in mono speaker, ensuring that audio is not compromised when projecting visuals.

One of the standout features of this projector is its ability to project up to a 120-inch image at full 4K resolution with a 1.2 throw ratio. This means that users can experience stunning visuals on a big screen, immersing themselves in their favorite movies or videos.

However, it’s worth noting that the Qube has a relatively modest 500 ANSI lumens, which may limit its HDR capabilities in well-lit rooms. This could be a drawback for those looking for a projector that performs well in brighter environments.

Another consideration is the Qube’s operating system. It uses LG’s webOS, which may lack the diversity and app selection found in other operating systems like Google TV or Apple’s tvOS. Nonetheless, some may appreciate the simplicity and familiarity of webOS.

When it comes to design, the CineBeam Qube stands out from the crowd. Its unique look resembles a combination of the Binomes from the 90s cartoon ReBoot and a hand-cranked Bell & Howell 8mm camera. This blend of retro and futuristic aesthetics adds a touch of style and quirkiness to any tech setup.

Despite its drawbacks, the CineBeam Qube’s distinct design and portability make it an appealing choice for those seeking a standout tech accessory. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast or a tech lover looking to add some flair to your setup, this portable projector is sure to turn heads.

So, if you’re in the market for a projector that combines style and performance, the LG CineBeam Qube may be worth considering. Stay tuned for more updates on this innovative gadget from LG.