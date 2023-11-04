Lisa Marie Describes Priscilla Script as Vengeful and Contemptuous in Conversation with Director Sofia Coppola – McCreary County Record

Title: Lisa Marie Presley Voices Concerns Over Controversial Film Based on Her Mother’s Memoir

Date: [Current Date]

McCreary County Record – In a recent development surrounding the highly anticipated film about Priscilla Presley, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley has expressed reservations regarding the project. Lisa Marie, known for her strong voice in the entertainment industry, wrote an email to director Sofia Coppola, criticizing the script as “vengeful and contemptuous.”

The forthcoming film, which is based on Priscilla’s memoir, centers around the couple’s initial meeting when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was just 14 years old. However, Lisa Marie felt that the original script portrayed her father, Elvis Presley, in an unflattering light.

In her email to Coppola, Lisa Marie warned the director that she would publicly criticize both the film and her own mother if necessary. Concerned about her father’s image being tarnished, Lisa Marie expressed her confusion as to why Coppola would attempt to “take my father down” through the film.

In response, Coppola assured Lisa Marie that both main subjects would be treated with utmost care in the movie. The renowned director also expressed hope that Lisa Marie would reconsider her reservations after watching the final product.

Acknowledging Lisa Marie’s concerns, certain elements of the script were toned down before filming began. This move aimed to address the apprehensions of the Presley family regarding the portrayal of the iconic musician on the silver screen.

It is worth mentioning that another Elvis biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, had recently hit theaters with critical and commercial success. The movie earned an impressive $288 million at the global box office, further escalating the anticipation surrounding Sofia Coppola’s film.

As the release of the film draws near, fans and critics alike are eager to see how the dynamic between Lisa Marie and the director will influence the final product. The mixed response from Lisa Marie Presley highlights the challenges faced when chronicling the lives of iconic figures in the world of entertainment.

With the film’s potential impact on the reputation of Elvis Presley, his family’s concerns indicate the delicate nature of portraying such an influential cultural figure accurately. As Priscilla Presley’s memoir comes to life on the big screen, audiences await a film that will respectfully reflect the journey of Elvis and Priscilla’s early relationship.