McCreary County Record: Suzanne Somers Husband Opens Up About Unexpected Life Expectancy

Beloved actor Suzanne Somers, known for her inspiring journey as a breast cancer survivor, has sadly passed away at the age of [insert age]. The news of her death has left fans and loved ones shocked and mourning the loss of a remarkable woman.

Her husband, Alan Hamel, opened up about Somers’ passing and revealed that they both believed he would be the first to go due to their age difference. In a heartfelt letter to his late wife, Hamel expressed the immense love and gratitude he felt for their 55 magical years together. It was reported that Somers read the letter the night before she passed away, cherishing their deep connection until the very end.

The couple, who had been married for an incredible 46 years, had children from previous marriages, creating a blended family that was filled with love and support. Somers often spoke about the strength of their relationship, highlighting the importance of giving each other attention and consistently expressing their love.

Somers and Hamel’s love story began on the set of a game show he hosted, and Hamel later became her manager during her iconic days on the hit sitcom “Three’s Company.” Their professional partnership blossomed into a deep personal connection, and they remained inseparable for decades.

As Hamel reflected on his final moments with Somers, he revealed that her passing did not come as a surprise and that it was peaceful. He reminisced about Somers, describing her as an extraordinary woman who not only achieved great success but also played a pivotal role as a loving wife and mother who held their family together through thick and thin.

The news of Suzanne Somers’ passing has undoubtedly left a void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of her fans worldwide. Her legacy as a strong and resilient individual will continue to inspire and uplift those facing their own battles. She will be remembered for her talent, her grace, and, most importantly, her unwavering spirit that touched the lives of many.