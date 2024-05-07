McCreary County Record: Updates on Israels Attacks on Rafah and Hamas Cease-fire Position

Gazans in Rafah Struggle to Evacuate Amid Israel’s Orders

Residents in Rafah, southern Gaza, are facing a daunting task as Israel issued an evacuation order for the eastern part of the city. This has caused panic among Gazans, with many uncertain about their next steps.

The evacuation order led to a rapid dismantling of tents and a surge in prices for fuel and food in the area. Many residents were left divided on whether to leave immediately or wait for more information, unsure of where they would go.

UNRWA field workers reported that around 200 people per hour were fleeing the evacuation zone through main exit routes. The order shattered hopes of a cease-fire, leaving residents in fear and anxiety about the future.

Leaving Rafah has proven to be expensive, with high costs for transportation and a spike in prices for essentials. This financial strain has left many residents struggling, with some unable to afford the cost of leaving.

Some residents are considering returning to their destroyed homes in other areas, hoping to rebuild and start afresh. However, the sudden evacuation order caught many off guard, with some speculating that it was used as a tactic in cease-fire negotiations.

Residents like Mahmoud Mohammed al-Burdeiny have started packing their belongings and preparing for the worst, fearing potential looting or destruction in Rafah. The situation remains tense as Gazans navigate the challenging circumstances imposed by the evacuation order.