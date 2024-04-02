McCreary County Record: 7 World Central Kitchen Aid Workers Killed in Gaza Airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret for the tragic incident that occurred in Gaza yesterday, where a convoy from the humanitarian group World Central Kitchen was struck, resulting in the deaths of seven aid workers. The convoy, which was providing much-needed food aid in the region, was targeted despite being in a deconflicted zone and coordinating movements with the Israeli army.

World Central Kitchen has suspended its operations in Gaza following the deaths, as Israel’s offensive has led to a critical food shortage in the region. The Israel Defense Forces expressed sorrow over the deaths but stopped short of accepting responsibility for the strike, which killed six World Central Kitchen aid workers and their Palestinian driver, with citizens from different countries among the victims.

Celebrity chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, called for the Israeli government to stop targeting civilians and aid workers. World Central Kitchen has been a vital source of food aid in Gaza, having delivered more than 37 million meals to Palestinians since October.

The incident has caused a halt in delivering aid to northern Gaza, where the U.N. has reported a looming famine. In response, several countries have worked to establish a sea route for humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, as truck convoys to the north have been deemed too dangerous.

The U.S. has provided support for Israel’s offensive and plans to build a floating dock for aid delivery to Gaza. The deaths of the aid workers have prompted calls for investigations and explanations from countries whose citizens were affected. The international community is closely monitoring the situation in Gaza and urging all parties involved to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of civilians and aid workers.