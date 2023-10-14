McCreary County Record: Alex Anthopoulos on Division Series loss, Brian Snitker and more

Title: Atlanta Braves Reflect on Disappointing Postseason Run and Look to Future

The Atlanta Braves, a perennial playoff contender, suffered a 3-1 series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series, ending their postseason run earlier than expected for the second consecutive year. This loss has sparked conversations within the organization about adopting a new approach for future playoff appearances.

Pitcher Spencer Strider, reflecting on the disappointing exit, suggested that the Braves may need to shake things up for the postseason. He acknowledged the team’s recent struggles and expressed a desire for a different strategy moving forward.

Braves President and General Manager, Alex Anthopoulos, addressed the series loss and the season as a whole, noting that they would be reviewing everything and carefully examining their performance. Anthopoulos argued against the notion that there is a single blueprint for success in the postseason, pointing out that many great teams have not won the World Series.

While Anthopoulos stressed the importance of power in the postseason, he also acknowledged that the Braves’ power hitting did not materialize against the Phillies. This lack of offensive production contributed to their inability to advance in the playoffs.

Despite the disappointment, Anthopoulos remains optimistic about the Braves’ young core and sees no need for significant changes to the team. He believes that they are still improving and will continue to be competitive in the upcoming seasons.

Anthopoulos expressed confidence in manager Brian Snitker’s return for the next season, stating that the two have already begun discussions about offseason plans. Snitker’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding the Braves to their recent successes, and the organization values continuity.

One of the challenges the Braves faced in the Division Series was pitching, with Charlie Morton missing the series due to injury and uncertainty surrounding his potential return for the next season. Additionally, with Max Fried entering his final year of team control, there will likely be a focus on bolstering the starting rotation in the upcoming offseason.

As the dust settles on their disappointing postseason exit, the Atlanta Braves are already strategizing for the future. With their talented young core, and careful evaluation of their performance, the Braves remain determined to overcome their recent struggles and make a deep run in next year’s playoffs.