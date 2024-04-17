McCreary County Record: AP mock NFL draft 3.0 highlights 8 trades, including 2 in the top 5

The NFL Draft kicks off with a bang as teams gear up for potential trades and top picks. The Chicago Bears are rumored to be eyeing Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Washington Commanders are torn between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye at No. 2. The New England Patriots are also in the mix for a quarterback in the top three picks.

According to mock drafts, there could be up to eight trades in the first round, with two potential swaps in the top five. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots are all making strategic moves to secure their desired picks.

The draft is expected to see a number of wide receivers and offensive linemen go in the first round, addressing key positions for teams. Additionally, top defensive prospects such as edge rushers and cornerbacks are projected to strengthen teams on the defensive side of the ball.

Quarterbacks like J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. are also anticipated to be drafted in the first round, enhancing teams’ offensive strategies. The involvement of multiple teams in trades and strategic moves adds an extra layer of excitement to the draft process.

As anticipation builds and speculation runs rampant, football fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL Draft to see which teams will come out on top with their top picks and strategic moves. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and analysis on the McCreary County Record.