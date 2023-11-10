McCreary County Record: Apple Watch Series 9 Hits New All-Time Low of $349 on Black Friday

Amazon Offers Significant Discounts on Apple Watch Series 9 for Black Friday

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Amazon has already started offering some incredible deals for tech enthusiasts. One of the standout offers is a significant discount on the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9, making it one of the best Black Friday deals of the season.

With savings of up to $50 off the original price, Amazon is attracting customers with irresistible offers on the latest Apple smartwatch. The 41mm GPS model, known for its sleek design and advanced features, is now available for just $349.00, down from $399.00. Meanwhile, the larger 45mm GPS model is also on sale, priced at $379.00, a substantial reduction from its original price of $429.00.

Notably, the discounts are applicable to all Aluminum models, ensuring that buyers have a wide range of options to choose from. Whether you prefer the classic space gray or the contemporary blue aluminum finish, you can now grab your favorite Apple Watch Series 9 at a discounted price.

For those seeking additional connectivity, the cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9 are also on sale. The 41mm Cellular model is now priced at $449.00, while the larger 45mm Cellular model is available for $479.00. These prices mark an all-time low for these models, making it the perfect time to invest in the latest Apple wearable tech.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 9, Amazon is also offering discounts on various other Apple products. Whether you’re looking for early Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPhones, HomePods, or iPads, the online retailer has you covered. They have even curated guides to help shoppers navigate through the plethora of deals available.

To ensure customers stay updated on the best Apple deals, Amazon is regularly monitoring and updating the offerings leading up to November 24, the official Black Friday date. Customers can take advantage of these deals by checking out the Black Friday Roundup, a helpful resource that primarily focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

Don’t miss out on these incredible discounts, head over to Amazon today and upgrade your tech game with the latest Apple Watch Series 9 or any other Apple device you desire.