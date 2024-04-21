McCreary County Record: Arch Manning shines in Texas Longhorns spring game

In an exciting display of talent and potential, Arch Manning stole the spotlight at Texas’ Orange-White spring game. The highly-touted quarterback threw for an impressive 355 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his strong arm and football IQ.

Manning’s exceptional pocket presence and confidence were on full display as he completed 19 of 26 passes, leaving fans and coaches alike in awe. Head coach Steve Sarkisian could not contain his excitement, praising Manning’s performance as a pivotal moment for the team.

But Manning was not the only standout player at the spring game. Freshman quarterback Trey Owens also turned heads with his performance, hinting at a promising future for the Longhorns. Additionally, fans were thrilled by the stellar play of freshman receiver Ryan Wingo and transfer Isaiah Bond.

Despite the impressive offensive display, Sarkisian emphasized the need for more defensive line recruits. However, he remains optimistic about the team’s overall talent and potential for success in the upcoming season.

Looking ahead, Sarkisian believes the team is in a strong position to achieve great things. With Manning leading the way and promising young talent emerging, Longhorns fans have plenty to be excited about for the upcoming season. Stay tuned to see what unfolds as Texas gears up for what could be a memorable year on the gridiron.