McCreary County Record: Arizona Diamondbacks sweep Dodgers and advance to NLCS

“The Arizona Diamondbacks Pull Off Stunning Upset, Sweep Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS”

In a shocking turn of events, the Arizona Diamondbacks have swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, securing a spot in the highly anticipated National League Championship Series. This victory goes down as one of the biggest upsets in postseason history, as the D-Backs managed to defeat the Dodgers despite winning 16 fewer games during the regular season.

Game 3 of the series proved to be particularly memorable, as the D-Backs unleashed their power on Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn. In the third inning, Arizona hitters crushed four solo home runs off Lynn, leaving him shell-shocked. This offensive onslaught demonstrated the Diamondbacks’ ability to strike fear in even the most dominant pitchers.

The surprise contributions didn’t stop there. Brandon Pfaadt, a rookie starter for Arizona, took the mound in Game 3 and showcased his talent. Despite being pulled by manager Torey Lovullo after just 4.1 scoreless innings, Pfaadt made an impression by throwing only 42 pitches. The decision to pull him may have raised a few eyebrows, but ultimately, it worked out in the Diamondbacks’ favor.

Although the Dodgers managed to score two runs in the seventh inning, the D-Backs’ bullpen stood strong, refusing to let their hard-fought lead slip away. Their resilience paid off as they secured the win and sealed their spot in the NLCS, leaving Dodgers fans stunned and disappointed.

Looking ahead, the Diamondbacks now await the winner of the NLDS series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the third time in franchise history that the D-Backs have made it to the NLCS, with their previous appearance resulting in a World Series win back in 2001. The team and their fans are hoping for a similar outcome this time around, as they continue their quest for championship glory.

Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for all the latest updates and analysis on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ remarkable journey through the playoffs.