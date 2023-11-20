McCreary County Record: Bills Dion Dawkins slams disrespectful Jets after tunnel altercatio

Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins Calls Out New York Jets’ ‘Disrespectful Players’

In a postgame altercation that took place at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills’ left tackle Dion Dawkins criticized the New York Jets for their “very disrespectful players.” The incident occurred in the tunnel following the Bills’ dominant 32-6 victory over the struggling Jets.

Dawkins and Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were at the center of the skirmish, which carried over from the fourth quarter of play. While no punches were thrown, Dawkins expressed his disapproval towards the Jets when speaking to reporters, labeling them as disrespectful.

Following the game, Clemons did not address the media, leaving Jets teammate Sauce Gardner to explain that he was merely attempting to break up the fight. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed also commented, stating that he did not witness any punches being thrown and that players were simply trying to separate Dawkins and Clemons.

The altercation began when Dawkins continued blocking Clemons after the whistle, leading to a shoving match between the two. As a result, Dawkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness, and Clemons retaliated by forcefully pushing him to the ground.

Amidst the chaos, Dawkins further stirred the pot by waving to the crowd, who were relishing in Buffalo’s substantial lead over the struggling Jets. The disgruntled tackle also took aim at Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, describing him as “very emotional” and “unmanly.”

The Jets now stand at a disappointing 4-6 following their loss, while the Bills celebrate their improved record of 6-5. The incident highlights the tensions that can arise during intense and heated matchups in the NFL.

This report was contributed by ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, ESPN’s Rich Cimini, and The Associated Press, who provide valuable insights into the scuffle that unfolded between the Bills and the Jets. As the fallout from this incident continues, both teams will likely address the need for more sportsmanship on the field to prevent such altercations in the future.