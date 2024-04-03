McCreary County Record: Caitlin Clark vs. LSU attracts larger audience than Thursday Night Footballs 2023 weekly average

In a groundbreaking development for women’s college basketball, Monday night’s game between LSU and Iowa shattered records by drawing a staggering 12.3 million viewers. This unprecedented audience number not only surpassed Thursday Night Football on Amazon but also highlighted the growing popularity of the sport.

One of the key factors contributing to this surge in viewership is the star power of players like Caitlin Clark, whose prowess on the court has captured the attention of fans across the country. The high viewership numbers for the LSU-Iowa game serve as a testament to the growing appeal of women’s college basketball.

Interestingly, women’s college basketball is now rivalling and even outperforming major sporting events such as the final round of the 2023 Masters, NBA Finals games, and World Series games in terms of viewership. This remarkable feat underscores the sport’s potential to continue growing in popularity and significance.

The success of women’s college basketball in attracting large live audiences not only speaks to the growing interest in the sport but also signifies a shift in the sports entertainment landscape. As more and more fans tune in to watch these talented athletes showcase their skills on the court, women’s college basketball is poised to carve out a prominent place in the world of sports. Stay tuned to McCreary County Record for more updates on the exciting world of women’s college basketball.