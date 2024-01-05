McCreary County Record: Cavaliers Agree to Buyout with Ricky Rubio

In a surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a buyout agreement with guard Ricky Rubio. Rubio had been away from the team since the start of the 2023-24 season, but now it seems his time with the Cavaliers has come to an end.

Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman praised Rubio for his impact on the team and his leadership qualities. Altman acknowledged Rubio’s contributions throughout his career, which has seen the Spanish point guard play in 698 games with teams such as Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix, and Cleveland.

Rubio boasts an impressive career average of 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.76 steals. Currently, he holds the 10th-most assists among active NBA players. Additionally, Rubio has made three playoff appearances, with averages of 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.50 steals in postseason games.

However, Rubio’s success extends beyond the NBA. He has also made a name for himself on the international stage, winning silver and bronze medals in the Olympics and leading Spain to a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup.

During his two seasons with the Cavaliers, Rubio appeared in 67 games with averages of 9.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. Unfortunately, his 2021-22 season was cut short due to a season-ending ACL tear. Before the injury, Rubio had been performing exceptionally well, achieving career-high tying averages of 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.44 steals.

Notably, Rubio made history during his time with the Cavaliers by becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 assists, and eight three-pointers in a game off the bench. However, his stint with the team was short-lived, as he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in February 2022 but did not play a single game for them.

Despite these ups and downs, Rubio’s return to the Cavaliers as a free agent in July 2022 brought hope for a successful comeback. He made his season debut in January 2023 after recovering from his ACL injury. However, his time with the team has now come to an end with the recent buyout agreement.

It remains to be seen where Rubio’s career will take him next, but one thing is for certain—his impact on the Cavaliers and the NBA as a whole will not be forgotten anytime soon.