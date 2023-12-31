McCreary County Record Covers the Launch of OpenAI-powered Copilot App for iPhone and iPad

Microsoft’s Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users on the App Store

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that its highly anticipated Copilot app is now accessible for iPhone and iPad users through the App Store. The app introduces users to Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI chat assistant technology, powered by OpenAI’s remarkable GPT-4 model.

One of the standout features of Copilot is its ability to generate stunning visuals from simple text descriptions, thanks to the incorporation of DALL-E3, an impressive text-to-image generation technology. This powerful combination of AI technologies enables the app to provide fast, complex, and precise responses to user queries.

Copilot serves as an alternative way for users to access Microsoft’s ChatGPT technology, separate from the integration with Bing. With the app, users can rely on the advanced AI capabilities to obtain accurate and helpful information without the need for traditional search engines or browsers.

The app is completely free to download on the App Store, catering to both iPhone and iPad users. Furthermore, the iPad version of Copilot offers compatibility with Macs powered by Apple Silicon, making it available for download through the Mac App Store as well.

“With the launch of Copilot, we aim to empower iPhone and iPad users with an exceptional AI-driven chat assistant,” said a Microsoft spokesperson. “The app’s integration of GPT-4 and DALL-E3 enables us to deliver an unparalleled user experience, allowing individuals to easily access valuable information and create impressive visuals.”

With Microsoft’s Copilot app now readily available for users on iOS devices, the tech giant continues to lead the way in AI-driven technologies. The app’s advanced features and seamless integration with Apple devices place it at the forefront of chat assistant applications, promising users an efficient and visually engaging experience.