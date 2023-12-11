McCreary County Record: Discover the Future of Space Gas Stations

Title: Colorado-based Company Aims to Address Space Junk Threat by Refueling Satellites

Subtitle: Orbit Fab’s Groundbreaking Approach to Prevent Dangerous Satellite Debris

In a bid to combat the mounting space junk problem, Colorado-based company Orbit Fab is revolutionizing the satellite industry by introducing a pioneering refueling approach. With over 15,000 satellites launched since the beginning of the space age, the accumulation of debris poses a significant threat to the International Space Station and other operational satellites.

According to the European Space Agency, more than 640 incidents resulting in fragmentation have occurred, exacerbating the danger of space debris. However, Orbit Fab aims to turn the tide by refueling satellites instead of decommissioning them, effectively preventing them from becoming space junk.

NASA has previously explored the concept of refueling and servicing satellites and is currently working on the OSAM-1 mission to refuel the Landsat-7 satellite. Orbit Fab’s low-cost architecture, which includes a standardized fuel port called RAFTI, refueling shuttles, and orbital gas stations, aims to simplify the refueling operation, making it economically viable on a larger scale.

Amid their ongoing research and development phase, Orbit Fab has conducted successful tests and has ambitious plans to deliver fuel in geostationary orbit for a mission by the Air Force Research Lab. This achievement signifies a significant step forward in the company’s mission to make satellite refueling a reality.

Astroscale, a Japanese satellite servicing company, has become Orbit Fab’s first private customer and plans to launch the first satellite designed for refueling in 2026. This partnership highlights the growing recognition of the importance of on-orbit servicing in sustainable space development. Orbit Fab’s approach is widely considered original and visionary, positioning them at the forefront of satellite refueling technology.

Initially, Orbit Fab plans to cater to companies involved in satellite inspection, repair, and debris collection. By providing fuel to these entities, Orbit Fab hopes to convince larger telecom corporations to embrace the concept of refueling and servicing. Effectively extending the lifespan of satellites, this approach could help reduce space debris and create a more sustainable space ecosystem.

As space exploration and satellite deployment continue to expand, the need for innovative solutions to combat space debris becomes increasingly urgent. Orbit Fab’s groundbreaking efforts to refuel and service satellites may prove instrumental in safeguarding our assets in orbit and establishing a more sustainable future in space.