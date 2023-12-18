McCreary County Record: First-hand Account of Doctor Treating Freed Hamas Hostages Reveals Shocking Extent of Abuse

Breaking News: 100 Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas Released After 50 Days of Captivity

In a surprising turn of events, about 100 Israeli hostages who had been held captive by Hamas for over 50 days have finally been released. The news broke when Dr. Itai Pessach, the director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, revealed that the hostages were brought to the medical center for their own well-being.

Unfortunately, the release of these hostages has presented a new set of challenges. Many of them did not have a home to return to, leaving Dr. Pessach with the heart-wrenching task of breaking the news to them.

While a brief cease-fire was in place, Gaza has been relentlessly bombarded by Israel, resulting in severe hunger for almost half of the population. Dr. Pessach believes that both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Television images showing the freed hostages celebrated their release, but were misleading. In reality, these individuals had significant physical injuries and medical problems. Shockingly, there were even accounts of hostages being branded and sexually abused during their captivity.

Psychological torture was also inflicted upon the hostages, with Hamas operatives telling them that Israel no longer exists. Pessach emphasized the psychological torment experienced by the hostages, including the forced separation of family members and false promises of protection.

The medical team at Sheba Medical Center had to develop a treatment approach specifically for these returning hostages, as there was no existing protocol. The harrowing experiences they endured require specialized care and attention to help them recover and reintegrate into society.

On Sunday, December 17, an interview with the freed hostages will be aired on “60 Minutes,” providing a platform for the hostages to share their stories and shed light on the horrors they endured. This interview promises to offer a deeper understanding of the psychological and physical toll that their captivity had on them.

Regrettably, amidst the hostage release, the Israeli military has acknowledged that three hostages were mistakenly killed by friendly fire while waving a white flag. This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the high stakes and complexities surrounding conflicts.

The release of these hostages serves as a glimmer of hope in an otherwise tumultuous situation. It is imperative that efforts continue to be made to prioritize the mental and physical well-being of all those affected by this ongoing conflict, working towards a lasting peace and resolution for the people of Israel and Palestine.