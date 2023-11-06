McCreary County Record: In-depth Review of Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch (2023) with an M3 chip for every situation

Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup with New MacBook Pro Models

November 12, 2022

In a series of significant updates, Apple has brought clarity to its laptop lineup, making it easier for consumers to choose the perfect device for their needs. The company has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro and introduced two new MacBook Pro models, catering to both professionals and power-hungry users.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by a plain M3 chip, offers a more affordable option for users who require more power than the MacBook Air but do not need the capabilities of a high-end machine. This model features an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU, making it suitable for multimedia work. For demanding users, the 14-inch M3 Max model boasts a 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU.

Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro remains a top choice for video editing and larger projects. With pricing starting at $2,499, this model offers the M3 Pro chip and an option for a higher-end 40-core GPU M3 Max, priced at $3,999.

Apple has also introduced a new “Space Black” color option for both MacBook Pro models, which promises reduced fingerprints compared to the previous “Space Gray” color. The design of the laptops remains largely unchanged, featuring all-aluminum bodies and stunning Liquid Retina XDR displays with HDR, ProMotion, and up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Both models include the infamous notch housing a 1080p webcam, and they offer a variety of port options such as an SD card slot, HDMI connection, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Additionally, Apple has improved battery life, with the 14-inch model lasting an impressive 24 hours and 30 minutes, while the 16-inch model reaches 24 hours and 50 minutes in benchmark tests.

Gaming enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the new MacBook Pros deliver impressive gaming performance. The M3 chip ensures a smooth gaming experience with high graphics settings, even on battery power.

Overall, the keyboard, trackpad, and performance of the MacBook Pros remain excellent, receiving positive reviews for their display quality and portability. The 14-inch model strikes a great balance between screen size and portability, while the 16-inch model is highly recommended for video editing and larger projects.

Apple’s revamped MacBook lineup is set to meet the diverse needs of consumers, offering powerful and professional machines that deliver a top-notch user experience. With the introduction of the new MacBook Pro models, Apple continues to innovate and deliver on its commitment to excellence in technology.

