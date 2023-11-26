Our Favorite LG OLED Display: Get $120 Off on This Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deal

Engadget, a renowned consumer tech testing and reviewing website, has just released their highly-anticipated top picks for Black Friday. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Engadget has curated a list of must-have items that tech enthusiasts should keep an eye out for.

One of the standout deals highlighted by Engadget is the heavily discounted LG 27GR95QE-B gaming monitor, available as part of the Black Friday LG sale on Amazon. Priced at a remarkable $780, shoppers can enjoy a generous $120 discount on this cutting-edge monitor. Boasting a 27-inch OLED QHD display, a crisp 1440p resolution, and a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, the LG 27GR95QE-B is the perfect companion for avid gamers. However, Engadget advises potential buyers to be aware of certain drawbacks, such as the possibility of burn-ins, commonly associated with OLED displays.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, Engadget has also recommended the LG 27GL83A-B gaming monitor, available at an unbeatable all-time-low price of $200, after a $100 discount. With its 27-inch IPS display, a respectable 165Hz refresh rate, and a QHD 1440p resolution, this monitor is a solid choice for mid-range gaming setups. However, it is important to note that the LG 27GL83A-B does not offer true HDR and has a separate power supply in the form of a power brick.

In addition to their top picks, Engadget has also provided a comprehensive Black Friday shopping guide. The guide includes links to Yahoo’s detailed Black Friday coverage, Engadget’s own selection of tech deals, In The Know’s Black Friday trends, Autoblog’s best Black Friday deals for cars, garages, and homes, as well as AOL’s handpicked Black Friday sales. By consolidating these resources, Engadget aims to make Black Friday shopping easier and more efficient for their readers.

As Black Friday draws closer, it’s clear that Engadget has done the legwork to ensure that their readers have access to the best tech deals this holiday season. With their expert recommendations and comprehensive shopping guide, tech enthusiasts can confidently navigate the chaos of Black Friday and score the perfect deals on cutting-edge gadgets. For more information and updates, be sure to visit Engadget and check out their Black Friday coverage.