McCreary County Record introduces the iconic red design of the new MSI RTX 4070 SUPER GAMING X SLIM MLG series, boasting 245W TDP out of the box

MSI Launches New GAMING X SLIM MLG Series with Triple-Fan Design

Popular gaming hardware manufacturer MSI has recently announced the comeback of its triple-fan GAMING X SLIM MLG series. The new lineup will feature a striking red color scheme and is set to debut with the much-anticipated RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card.

In an effort to cater to different aesthetic preferences, MSI has also revealed that the upcoming RTX 4070 SUPER will receive a trendy black and red design. This new color scheme aims to add a touch of style to gaming systems and enhance the overall visual appeal.

Although the MLG design is currently only confirmed for the RTX 4070 SUPER, there are no plans as of yet to introduce it to the RTX 4070 Ti or 4080 SUPER models. Nevertheless, gamers can still enjoy the features of the powerful AD104 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X memory.

MSI is offering two models of the GAMING X SLIM MLG card – one with factory overclocking and one without. The advertised maximum GPU clocks for the card range from 2640-2655 MHz, ensuring exceptional performance even during demanding gaming sessions.

The GAMING X SLIM MLG card is designed to fit into two slots and measures approximately 30.7 × 12.5 × 4.6 cm, making it compact and convenient to install. One exciting addition to the MLG edition is the magnetically attached cover for the backplate. This cover conceals screws and partially covers the air exhaust, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design.

With a TDP of 245W, the GAMING X SLIM series offers slightly higher power consumption than the default TDP for the RTX 4070 SUPER. This ensures that users can enjoy enhanced performance without compromising on stability.

Additionally, MSI has announced that the GAMING X SLIM designs will be available in white, black, and red colors, allowing gamers to match their graphics card with their preferred color scheme. In an unexpected twist, the RTX 4060 model will even offer a green version, providing a unique option for those looking to stand out.

While initial information from US retailers does not mention the availability of the MLG model, there is hope that it may be released at a later time. Gamers eagerly anticipating the arrival of the GAMING X SLIM MLG series will have to stay tuned for updates regarding its availability.

Overall, MSI’s revival of the triple-fan GAMING X SLIM MLG series with a powerful new RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card and striking color options is sure to capture the attention of gamers and PC enthusiasts everywhere.