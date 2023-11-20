McCreary County Record: Italian mafia maxi trial leads to over 200 mobsters convicted

Italy’s Largest Mafia Trial in 30 Years Results in Convictions for Over 200 People

In a major victory against organized crime, an Italian court has convicted and sentenced more than 200 individuals in what is being hailed as the country’s largest mafia trial in three decades. The trial, which lasted for three years, took place in a specially constructed high-security courtroom.

The defendants in this landmark case were members of the ‘Ndrangheta, an immensely powerful organized crime syndicate that has a stranglehold on the European cocaine trade. While the trial dealt significant blows to the ‘Ndrangheta, some individuals were acquitted.

The investigation leading up to the trial began in 2016 and spanned 11 Italian regions. It involved the arrest of more than 2,500 suspects and numerous raids across various locations. Notably, arrests were made in Germany, Switzerland, and Bulgaria, including that of a former Forza Italia MP.

During the trial, it was revealed that the ‘Ndrangheta employed an array of violent tactics, such as extortion, corruption, weapon stockpiling, manipulation of elections, and bribery. However, what set this trial apart from previous cases was the inclusion of non-mafia individuals among the defendants, including high-ranking police officials, mayors, public servants, and businesspeople.

The convictions were seen as a significant victory in the ongoing fight against the ‘Ndrangheta. This criminal organization, based in Vibo Valentia in Calabria, wields extensive influence over the local economy and has historically received protection from white-collar professionals and politicians.

Known for its extensive underground networks and secret hiding places, including escape tunnels and bunkers, the ‘Ndrangheta is deeply embedded in Calabria. It boasts an annual turnover estimated to be a staggering €53 billion, making it one of the wealthiest criminal groups globally.

The successful outcome of this trial not only deals a significant blow to the ‘Ndrangheta but also sends a powerful message that Italy is committed to combating organized crime at all levels. With the convictions of both mafia and non-mafia individuals, the justice system has struck a blow against corruption and criminality, bringing hopes for a brighter and safer future for the people of Italy.